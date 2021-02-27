Agitating farmers worried as numbers fall at protest sites

New Delhi
More than three months have elapsed since the farmers agitation began. At present, the number of people at the Ghazipur Border appears to be thinning, particularly over the last month.
In fact, it has been the case at the sites of protest on Delhi's borders ever since the violence on Republic Day, January 26. At the Ghazipur Border in particular, the numbers have reduced significantly compared to the same date last month.
According to the farmers on the border, the number of agitators at the protest sites keeps changing since the farmers keep coming and going, particularly in the harvest season.
About the dwindling numbers, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said: "We are organising a rally at Saharanpur on Sunday in which Rakesh Tikait will also participate. That is why most farmers have gone there. Let two panchayats be over, the crowds will again begin arriving to the Ghazipur border. 20-25 tractors are about to reach the Ghazipur border."
P Chidambaram: Govt treating farmers as enemies
Criticising the Centre over its stand on the ongoing farmer protest, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said the reward to the farm sector for growing at 3.9% in a recession year is to treat the protesting farmers as if they are enemies of the state. "The reward to the farm sector for growing at 3.9% in a recession year is to treat the protesting farmers as if they were enemies of the state," Chidambaram tweeted, alleging the PM can travel from Kerala to Assam but do not have time to travel 20 km to meet farmers.
"The PM travels from Kerala to Assam but does not have the time or inclination to travel 20 km to meet the farmers on the border of Delhi," he alleged. He claimed only 6% of the farmers are able to sell at minimum support price (MSP). "Yet he will claim he has doubled the farmers' income. He will also claim all farmers get MSP when the truth is only 6% of farmers are able to sell at MSP," he added.
