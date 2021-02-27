Agitating farmers worried as numbers fall at protest sites

New Delhi

More than three months have elapsed since the farmers agitation began. At present, the number of people at the Ghazipur Border appears to be thinning, particularly over the last month.

In fact, it has been the case at the sites of protest on Delhi's borders ever since the violence on Republic Day, January 26. At the Ghazipur Border in particular, the numbers have reduced significantly compared to the same date last month.

According to the farmers on the border, the number of agitators at the protest sites keeps changing since the farmers keep coming and going, particularly in the harvest season.

About the dwindling numbers, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said: "We are organising a rally at Saharanpur on Sunday in which Rakesh Tikait will also participate. That is why most farmers have gone there. Let two panchayats be over, the crowds will again begin arriving to the Ghazipur border. 20-25 tractors are about to reach the Ghazipur border."