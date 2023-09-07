'Udhayanidhi Stalin Made Soft Comparisons, Need To Look At Sanatan Dharma As HIV, Leprosy': DMK MP A Raja (WATCH)

DMK MP A RAJA | Twitter

Chennai: Even as the controversy over Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on Sanatan Dharma continues to be at the center of political storm, another DMK minister and MP A Raja kicked up a row by making derogatory comments against Sanatan Dharma. The DMK Lok Sabha MP allegedly said that Udhayanidhi had only compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue, and went on to say that Sanatan Dharma should be compared to HIV and social stigmas.

In another video, A Raja said that he is prepared for a debate on Sanatan Dharma if he is permitted.

Udhayanidhi's remark on Sanatan

The whole controversy over Udhayanidhi's remarks against Sanatan Dharma made during a function in Chennai on Saturday (September 3) had led to a massive uproar in the political and social circles. Udhayanidhi in his speech had said that Sanatan Dharma should not only be opposed but eradicated just like it was "not enough to oppose diseases like malaria and dengue."

With the remarks coming under heavy criticism, chorus grew louder for Udhayanidhi to apologise for his comments. However, Udhayanidhi has since repeated that he would not apologise for his comments and that he stands firmly by his remarks.

Case against Udhayanidhi Stalin and Priyank Kharge

Multiple cases have been filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remark against Sanatan Dharma. On Wednesday (September 6), a case was filed in UP's Rampur against Stalin and Congress leader Priyanka Kharge who had expressed tacit support for Udhayanidhi's remark and said that any religion that does not treat a human being with quality does not deserve to be called a religion.

BJP's belligrant attack

The BJP has gone as far as calling Udhayanidhi's remark as a "genocide call" against over 100 crore people in the country. Several seers and social groups have also demanded action against Udhayanidhi Stalin for his comments. In another controversy, a seer in Ayodhya announced a prize of Rs 10 crore for anyone who "beheads" Udhayanidhi Stalin.