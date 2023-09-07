Outrage After TN Police Files FIR Against UP Journalist For Reporting On Hindu Seer's Threat To Udhayanidhi Stalin

Paramhans Acharya | Twitter

Uttar Pradesh: Tamil Nadu Police have registered a case against a journalist for reporting Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya's announcement of giving reward for beheading Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks against Sanatan Dharma. An FIR has been registered against journalist Piyush Rai for reporting the matter. Tamil Nadu government's action against the journalist for merely doing his job is gaining criticism all over the internet. According to reports, the journalist has also been asked to be a part of investigation as a "witness".

Shared the video of Sant Paramhans Acharya

Piyush Rai shared the video of Sant Paramhans Acharya in which the seer can be seen conducting a symbolic beheading using a sword. And also the seer can be seen announcing a reward of Rs 10 crore to anyone who beheads the DMK leader. Piyush Rai on his official social media account shared the video and said "In UP's Ayodhya, Sant Paramhans Acharya conducted a symbolic "beheading" using a sword and lit the poster of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for latter's remark on "Sanatan Dharma". Acharya also announced about Rs 10 crore on Stalin's head."

A case of hate speech registered against the journalist

A case of hate speech was registered against Piyush Rai by Tamil Nadu Police. Netizens are criticising the government for the action taken against the journalist. They are coming out in support of the journalist. They are saying why a case has been filed against Piyush Rai for merely reporting? They are also comparing the Tamil Nadu government with Uttar Pradesh government. They are saying how is it different from what Uttar Pradesh Government does when it files cases against journalists for merely doing their job?

A case filed against Paramhans Acharya

A case has been filed against Uttar Pradesh seer Paramhans Acharya based on complaint by DMK in Madurai Police station. The seer has been booked for allegedly announcing Rs 10 crore for the beheading of Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin. Pramhans Acharya announced the bounty over Udhayanidhi Stalin's head after his remarks against Sanatan Dharma. Udhayanidhi Stalin compared Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria and also said that Sanatan Sharma should be eradicated. The minister is facing ire from BJP leaders and others over his remarks.

