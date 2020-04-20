After Tejasvi Surya's deleted 'Arab women orgasm' tweet, five other posts by the BJP leader that didn't age well

BJP leader and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya is facing flak for a controversial tweet that he deleted on Sunday -- some five years after he posted it.
To provide a bit of context, Surya had allegedly been quoting Tarek Fatah when he chose to inform his rather sizable Twitter following that "95% Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years! Every mother has produced kids as act of sex and not love".
At that time had not been an MP.
According to author and economist Rupa Subramanya Fatah's full quote had also mentioned human rights violations, citing Arab Spring and the fact that "women were being sexually assaulted by men" in Cairo.
Fatah had gone on to talk about the issue of female genital mutilation. But taken by itself, Surya's tweet does not really explain the context, turning it merely into a unsavory comment.
Why Tejasvi Surya thought the part of the comments that he posted was crucial information that he needed to share with the world, we cannot say. Nonetheless, the tweet remained for over five years before it recently went viral and was deleted.
But with the elephantine memory of the Internet and its users, no tweet or message is ever truly forgotten, especially if you're a public figure. In this case, while Surya might have deleted the tweet, screenshots about, and it continues to be present on search engine archives.
But what about the tweets that he has not deleted? Are there more controversial tweets amidst his frequent posts that may be deleted in the future? How did his previous tweets withstand time?
We took a look.
Here, we bring to you five other tweets that Surya should perhaps have refrained from posting in the first place -- tweets that definitely didn't age well.
1. The post about a wedding and the Supreme Court verdict criminalising homosexuality:
This 2013 post saw Surya comment on the Supreme Court verdict criminalising homosexuality with a photo of the entrance of a wedding venue -- for Tejasvi and VIshwas. He did however clarify
When BJP leader SG Suryah wondered if Surya had gotten married the latter replied saying "Yes. With a boy!".
2. The time he invoked pregnancy to urge people to be patient...but to no avail:
In 2015 Surya took to Twitter to silence critics of Prime Minister Modi who said that he "hasn't delivered on Bullet Train, hasn't delivered on GDP etc. etc."
"Boss, patience. It takes minimum 9 months to even deliver a baby!" Surya had written.
3. When he took a jibe at the "#rupeefall" in 2013:
"Indian athletes must learn to break old records and set new ones from the Indian rupee.#rupeefall. What a consistent performance it's been!" Surya wrote on Twitter in August 2013.
Unfortunately, this tweet has definitely not aged well, with the Indian Rupee falling to repeated all-time-lows in the last year or two.
4. When Surya suggested that cricketer S Sreesanth should "seriously consider entering politics".
Sreesanth did. He joined the BJP in March 2016 and unsuccessfully contested the Kerala Assembly elections from Thiruvananthapuram.
5. This thread that doesn't really require any explanation from us:
