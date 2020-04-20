After Tejasvi Surya's deleted 'Arab women orgasm' tweet, five other posts by the BJP leader that didn't age well

BJP leader and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya is facing flak for a controversial tweet that he deleted on Sunday -- some five years after he posted it.

To provide a bit of context, Surya had allegedly been quoting Tarek Fatah when he chose to inform his rather sizable Twitter following that "95% Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years! Every mother has produced kids as act of sex and not love".

At that time had not been an MP.

According to author and economist Rupa Subramanya Fatah's full quote had also mentioned human rights violations, citing Arab Spring and the fact that "women were being sexually assaulted by men" in Cairo.