'Seriously Bangalore, he's your representative?': Twitter slams Tejasvi Surya after his 'foreign takeover of Congress' dig at Rahul Gandhi

Amid the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the economic repercussions have been grim.

As per a recent PTI report, analysts and industry bodies opine that the 21 day period which saw the world's biggest lockdown may have cost the Indian economy Rs 7-8 lakh crore. The lockdown had included a suspension of passenger flights and trains, closure of a large majority of factories and businesses and restricted movement of vehicles and people.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took to Twitter to warn the government that the economic slowdown had "weakened many Indian corporates making them attractive targets for takeovers".

"The Govt must not allow foreign interests to take control of any Indian corporate at this time of national crisis," he added.