'Seriously Bangalore, he's your representative?': Twitter slams Tejasvi Surya after his 'foreign takeover of Congress' dig at Rahul Gandhi

Amid the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the economic repercussions have been grim.
As per a recent PTI report, analysts and industry bodies opine that the 21 day period which saw the world's biggest lockdown may have cost the Indian economy Rs 7-8 lakh crore. The lockdown had included a suspension of passenger flights and trains, closure of a large majority of factories and businesses and restricted movement of vehicles and people.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took to Twitter to warn the government that the economic slowdown had "weakened many Indian corporates making them attractive targets for takeovers".
"The Govt must not allow foreign interests to take control of any Indian corporate at this time of national crisis," he added.
While many urged the government to take his advice seriously, some were quick to refer to Gandhi's "foreign"' ancestry. Of these, perhaps the most prominent was BJP MP from the Bangalore South constituency, Tejasvi Surya.
"I agree with Sri Rahul Gandhi. Foreign takeovers of our corporations must be viewed with caution. We have already seen how the foreign takeover of the Congress Party has continued to have disastrous effect on the nation," Surya wrote.
Netizens however do not seem happy with Surya's response.
"Nation is facing a crisis of unprecedented magnitude & instead of helping people who r suffering u r obsessed with ur juvenile wisecracks!" reprimanded one Twitter user.
"We have seen what happens if you make fun of his advice.. You will end up as the loser in just 42 days. That’s how many days it took from 12 February to 24 March," read one rather ominous tweet.
"Hey Bangalore, I don't like shaming you. But seriously? He is your representative?" asked a third.
There were of course a few other viewpoints mixed into the conversation.
Take a look at some of the tweets:
