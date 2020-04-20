Tejasvi Surya’s old tweet on ‘Arab women not having orgasm’ comes back to bite him

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya was in hot water after an old tweet of his went viral on social media and was pounced upon by eagle-eyed users.
Surya, allegedly quoting Canadian-Pakistani Tarak Fateh, had written: “95% Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years! Every mother has produced kids as act of sex and not love.”
The full quote was allegedly: "I didn't believe that. The biggest minority is the individual and if he has no rights, there are no human rights. Even at demonstrations in Cairo women were being sexually assaulted by men. What Arab Spring are we talking about? 95% of the Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last hundred years. Every mother has produced kids as an act of sex and not love. Women's genitals have been cut for thousands of years. What sort of society are you creating with only one category of people?”
Several Twitters users slammed the young BJP MP who is hailed as a youth icon among BJP supporters and even turned up on the Kunal Kamra show.
Srivatsa YB, an Indian Youth Congress leader from Karnataka wrote: “Tejasvi Surya that's quite cheap tejasvi. Personally expect you to lead BJP into a new type of politics."
Another user said: “Pity Ur upbringing @Tejasvi_Surya that respect for women couldn't be instilled in U despite India having some great female leaders. Please note if someday the govt bestows a foreign ministry to you, avoid travelling to Arab lands. You are not welcome here. This will be remembered."
Tejasvi Surya's other controversial posts include tweeting against women’s reservation and writing this in 2018: “Call me a bigot, communal fanatic or whatever. But singular reason for BJP's defeat in Jayanagar is the complete consolidation of Muslim vote. Look at the below numbers from Gurappanapalya, a Muslim locality. BJP must "really" become a Hindu party & not just be perceived as one."
A lawyer by profession, Surya is the nephew of BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya and youngster vanquished Congress veteran BK Hariprasad in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.