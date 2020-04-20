Tejasvi Surya’s old tweet on ‘Arab women not having orgasm’ comes back to bite him

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya was in hot water after an old tweet of his went viral on social media and was pounced upon by eagle-eyed users.

Surya, allegedly quoting Canadian-Pakistani Tarak Fateh, had written: “95% Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years! Every mother has produced kids as act of sex and not love.”

The full quote was allegedly: "I didn't believe that. The biggest minority is the individual and if he has no rights, there are no human rights. Even at demonstrations in Cairo women were being sexually assaulted by men. What Arab Spring are we talking about? 95% of the Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last hundred years. Every mother has produced kids as an act of sex and not love. Women's genitals have been cut for thousands of years. What sort of society are you creating with only one category of people?”