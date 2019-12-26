After recovery notices, police put up posters of suspects involved in violence across UP

After issuing notices to people for recovery for damage to assets, the police in Uttar Pradesh has now put up reward posters in Kanpur, Firozabad, and Mau of suspects that are behind the violence.
According to Indian Express, the UP police have circulated photographs of wanted persons on WhatsApp and Facebook, seeking information on their whereabouts in Firozabad and Gorakhpur. While in Mau, police have released a poster carrying photographs of 110 people they suspect were involved in the violence. In Kanpur, the police have also released posters carrying photographs of 48 people allegedly involved in the violence that took place last Friday and Saturday.
The other police in Firozabad has also released a poster with photographs of 80 people which they suspect had hand in violence. In the meanwhile, Bijnor police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for information on three persons who they claim were involved in the violence that left two persons dead last Friday, reported the leading daily.
Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had broken out in several districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, leaving at least 17 people dead and moveable and immoveable assets damaged, mostly in arson.
In Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed those who damaged public property during protests in Uttar Pradesh against the amended citizenship law, saying they should introspect. "They (the vandals) should ask themselves was it right. Whatever was torched, was it not of their child's use? What has happened to those common people and policemen who got injured?" Modi asked at a public meeting. He said he wanted to tell those who damaged public property "not to forget that rights and duties go hand in hand".
