After protest, Udhav Thackeray meets PMC bank depositors, promises 'justice'

Mumbai: Over 50 depositors of the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank were detained by Mumbai Police on Sunday after they protested outside the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, police said.

Later, Thackeray met a delegation of depositors of the troubled lender and assured that his government will take necessary steps to ensure justice to the bank's customers.

Nearly 500 depositors of the troubled bank initially gathered outside an office of the RBI in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) but they later headed towards 'Matoshree', the residence of Thackeray in suburban Bandra, in a bid to meet him, a police official said.

They assembled outside the gate of Thackeray's residence, shouted slogans against the RBI and demanded that their delegation be allowed to meet the chief minister, the official said.