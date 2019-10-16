Mumbai: Three PMC Bank depositors die, two suffer heart attack and doctor commits suicide

On Monday, a 39-year-old doctor, who had an account in Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) Bank, allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Versova.

According to News18, the doctor has been identified as Dr Nivedita Bijlani. She had deposits of over Rs 1 crore with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank. The police on Tuesday said that she took an overdose of sleeping pills. This is the third death of a depositor in the last two days.

Earlier, two account holders of the bank died of heart attack on Monday and Tuesday after being unable to withdraw their savings from the bank. On Tuesday afternoon Fattomal Punjabi, who had an account with the PMC bank's Mulund branch, died. On Monday, Sanjay Gulati of Oshiwara died. Both of them had taken part in protests over the last few days.

Fattomal Punjabi was on the way to the bank on Tuesday around 12:30pm when he suffered a massive heart attack. He was rushed to hospital but was declared brought dead. He had Rs 8-10 lakh in his savings bank account and also had fixed deposits with the PMC bank.

On other hand, Gulati was Accompanied by his 80-year-old father. They participated in the depositors' protest in south Mumbai on Monday morning. But after reaching home he collapsed, later he was rushed to nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

PMC Bank has been put under restrictions by the RBI following the discovery of a Rs 4,355 crore scam. Deposit withdrawals have been capped at Rs 40,000 over a six-month period, causing panic and distress among depositors.