After Maldives, Bhutan and Nepal, Afghanistan contribute to COVID-19 Emergency Fund; PM Modi appreciates Ashraf Ghani

Earlier, Maldives contributed 200,000 USD, Bhutan contributed 100,000 dollars and Nepal contributed NPR 10 crores to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

"Deeply appreciate contribution of USD 200,000 by Government of Maldives to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. It strengthens our resolve in this collective fight against the pandemic," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, he had expressed gratitude to Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering for his decision to contribute $100,000 to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

"Deeply appreciate PM @kpsharmaoli's announcement of contribution of NPR 10 crores to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. It reflects Oli Ji's commitment and support to the collective fight of SAARC countries against the pandemic," PM Modi said.

Addressing the SAARC leaders and representatives on March 15 via video, PM Modi had proposed the emergency fund with an initial offer of USD 10 million from India for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus rose to 415 in the country and 8 patients have succumbed to the virus in the country.

