After Joshimath, cracks and subsidence observed in J&K's Doda

ANI

The tragedy that has unfolded in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath has found an echo in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, with cracks starting to appear in residences there and land subsidence being reported from the area.

The cracks, which had started appearing in a house in December last year, have now started to increase, according to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Doda, Athar Amin Zargar.

"Cracks were reported in a house in December in the Doda district. Till yesterday, six buildings developed cracks. Now, these cracks have started to increase and the area can be seen to be sinking with several structures in the area having developed cracks," Zargar said.

A preliminary assessment was done last night and geologists also visited the area at night and in the morning, he said.

