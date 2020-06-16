After Indo-China border clash, Congress says 'country must be taken into confidence'

A day after 3 Indian Army personnel were killed during a clash with Chinese troops at one of the stand-off points in the Galwan Valley, the Congress on Tuesday said India stands united behind the armed, and that the country must be "taken into confidence urgently."

"The violent clash between the Chinese and Indian Army in Galwan valley of Ladakh causing death of Indian Commanding Officer and jawans is a matter of serious national concern. India's security and territorial integrity are non-negotiable," said Congress leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma in a statement.

"India stands united behind our armed forces," he said.

"The country must be taken into confidence urgently. In a parliamentary democracy, it is expected of the government to brief the leadership of political parties of the ground situation, considering the grave implications," said Sharma.

The Indian Army in a statement said that during the de-escalation process which is underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with casualties. "The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," it said.

The Army said senior military officers of both the countries are currently meeting at the face-off site to defuse the situation.