India-China face-off at Galwan Valley: Twitterati react to scuffle

Three Indian Army men, including an officer, were killed on Monday night during a violent face-off with Chinese Peoples Liberation Army troops at Galwan Valley in the Eastern Ladakh region. This happened after the assurance of 'disengagement by both sides' by the army chief Gen MM Naravane on Saturday.

The army chief, in his statement about the military talks between India and China over Ladakh, said that the talks were "very fruitful". He also added that both the armies are "disengaging" in a phased manner.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," read the first official statement.

After a while, the army amended its statement and said that both sides suffered the casualties.

However, the sudden news of violent face-off after the assurance by the army chief took social media by storm. After the news broke in, Twitterati started to ask questions to the present government. Many of them pointed out the failure of talks between India and China. Few others asked the government to admit the reality of escalations on the India-China border.

Some users paid condolences to the martyred soldiers while many others slammed the change of statement by the army.

