After facing backlash over COVAXIN's Aug 15 deadline, ICMR says they're 'following all norms' to fast-track vaccine

It added, "An inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been developed by Bharat Biotech International Ltd. in collaboration with ICMR — National institute of Virology, Pune. "

The medical body said that it is supporting the candidate as it appeared to be promising and after all the approvals. ICMR said, "After intense characterization and review of all data from BBIL, ICMR is supporting the clinical development as the vaccine candidate appears to be promising. Based on in-depth scrutiny of the available data from pre-clinical studies, the Drugs Controller General of India has accorded permission to conduct phase 1 and 2 clinical trials."

It went on to add, "In the larger public health interest, it is important for ICMR to expedite the clinical trials with a promising indigenous vaccine. Faced with the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the consequent dislocation of the normal life, all other vaccine candidates across the globe have been similarly fast-tracked. ICMR's process is exactly in accordance with the globally accepted norms to fast-track the vaccine development for diseases of pandemic potential wherein human and animal trials can continue in parallel. "