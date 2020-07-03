ICMR plans to launch indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by mid-August; experts remain skeptical

Separately, Zydus, which is part of Cadila Healthcare Ltd., said in a statement on Friday that it has received approval from authorities to start human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine contender.

The vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, showed a "strong immune response" in animal studies, and the antibodies produced were able to completely neutralise the wild type virus, Zydus said.

In its letter to principal investigators of the 12 sites, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava noted that the clinical trial of Covaxin is one of the "top priority projects which is being monitored at the top-most level of the government".

"It is envisaged to launch the vaccine for public health use latest by August 15 after completion of all clinical trials. BBIL is working expeditiously to meet the target, however, final outcome will depend on the cooperation of all clinical trial sites involved in this project," Bhargava said in the letter.

However, it is not clear how the clinical trials can be completed and the vaccine released on August 15 when the normal period for a vaccine to be approved is 12 to 18 months.

Anant Bhan, of the Department of Forensic Medicine at Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, questioned the timeline of the announcement.

"To my knowledge, such an accelerated development pathway has not been done EVER for any kind of vaccine, even for the ones being tried out in other countries. Even with accelerated timelines, this seems really rushed, and hence with potential risks, inadequate attention to process," Bhan wrote in a series of tweets.

"For a vaccine for which pre-clinical development is still ongoing, as per the letter itself, how can clinical trial recruitment be starting on 07th July? And that the vaccine will be launched on 15th August? A vaccine trial completed in little over a month, efficacy pre-decided?" Virologist Upasana Ray said in a pandemic situation like this we are all waiting for a therapeutic handle to manage COVID-19.

She noted while an accelerated launch or promise for launch for a vaccine against this novel coronavirus deserves applause, we also have to think if we are rushing too much.

"We must rush albeit carefully. Giving this project high priority is absolutely important. However, excess pressure might not necessarily lead to a positive product for public use," Ray, senior scientist at CSIR-IICB, Kolkata, told PTI.