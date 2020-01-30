After exposing schools, BJP releases video on AAP's mohalla clinics; says it lacks basic facilities

After releasing videos exposing Delhi government schools, on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released another video targeting Arvind Kejriwal's mohalla clinic project in Delhi.
On Thursday, BJP president JP Nadda tweeted a video saying that the mohalla clinics lacked basic facilities. "Kejriwal, you promised to open 1,000 mohalla clinics every year. Whatever small number of clinics you opened lack even the basic facilities," Nadda tweeted.
Later, Union Home Minister Amit Shah retweeted JP Nadda's tweet saying that "after education, now the health revolution of Kejriwal government has been exposed." "Will Delhi's poor get their operation done here [mohalla clinics]? For the sake of your selfish politics, you kept Delhi's poor away from Modi ji's Ayushman Yojana. You have to give answers for the sin that you have committed," Amit Shah tweeted.
The BJP and AAP have engaged in a war of words for quite some time now. On Tuesday, Amit Shah hit out at Delhi Chief Minister alleging that there is poor infrastructure in government-run schools and said that the claims of education revolution have been 'exposed'.
Amit Shah shared a four-minute-long video on Twitter in which eight BJP leaders visited government-run schools in Delhi. The eight Delhi BJP parliamentarians who visited these schools were- Dr Harsh Vardhan, Vijay Goel, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Gautam Gambhir, Hansraj Hans, Manoj Tiwari, and Ramesh Bidhuri.
"Arvind Kejriwal Ji, you had called me to visit the schools run by the Delhi government. Yesterday, eight MPs of Delhi had toured different schools and showed the conditions. The ground situation has exposed the claims of 'revolution in education'. Now, you have to give an answer to the public of Delhi," Amit Shah said in a tweet.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)