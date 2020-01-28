Ground situation has exposed the claims of 'revolution in education': Amit Shah hit outs at Arvind Kejriwal

The war of words continues between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. On Tuesday, Amit Shah hit out at Delhi Chief Minister alleging that there is poor infrastructure in government-run schools and said that the claims of education revolution have been 'exposed'.

Amit Shah shared a four-minute-long video on Twitter in which eight BJP leaders visited government-run schools in Delhi. The eight Delhi BJP parliamentarians who visited these schools were- Dr Harsh Vardhan, Vijay Goel, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Gautam Gambhir, Hansraj Hans, Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri.

"Arvind Kejriwal Ji, you had called me to visit the schools run by the Delhi government. Yesterday, eight MPs of Delhi had toured different schools and showed the conditions. The ground situation has exposed the claims of 'revolution in education'. Now, you have to give an answer to the public of Delhi," Amit Shah said in a tweet.