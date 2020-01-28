Ground situation has exposed the claims of 'revolution in education': Amit Shah hit outs at Arvind Kejriwal

The war of words continues between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. On Tuesday, Amit Shah hit out at Delhi Chief Minister alleging that there is poor infrastructure in government-run schools and said that the claims of education revolution have been 'exposed'.
Amit Shah shared a four-minute-long video on Twitter in which eight BJP leaders visited government-run schools in Delhi. The eight Delhi BJP parliamentarians who visited these schools were- Dr Harsh Vardhan, Vijay Goel, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Gautam Gambhir, Hansraj Hans, Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri.
"Arvind Kejriwal Ji, you had called me to visit the schools run by the Delhi government. Yesterday, eight MPs of Delhi had toured different schools and showed the conditions. The ground situation has exposed the claims of 'revolution in education'. Now, you have to give an answer to the public of Delhi," Amit Shah said in a tweet.
On Monday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari tweeted pictures of a school in bad condition and videos of students standing outside the school. The classes at the school were conducted only for two hours, which included the lunch break, Tiwari alleged.
"Increasing the world class school of the Delhi government giving education to students for only 2 hours a day...what a shame, @AamAadmiParty spent crores on the advertisement and look at the school infrastructure," Tiwari tweeted.
However, on the contrary, Sharad Pawar's grandnephew and MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed constituency Rohit Pawar recently visited Delhi and was extremely impressed with Aam Aadmi Party's work at the schools in the national capital.
Pawar took to Twitter on January 14, he wrote, "I had the privilege to visit Delhi schools, and I was indeed impressed with their work."
The voting for Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. The ruling AAP will face the Delhi election next month with the hope to repeat its stellar performance in the last Assembly polls, while the BJP, which bagged all seven seats here in the Lok Sabha election, will be aiming at expanding its vote share in the national capital.
