After Cylcone Nisarga gives Maximum City a pass, Vijay Mallya to make landfall in Mumbai

On extradition to India, Vijay Mallya would be flown to Mumbai as the case against him was registered there, sources in the investigative agencies disclosed to IANS on Wednesday.

The fugitive businessman will be accompanied by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. At the Mumbai Airport, a medical team will do his health check-up.

If Mallya lands in Mumbai at night, he will have to spend some time at the CBI office in the city. He will be produced in a court later in the day.