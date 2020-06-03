Cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra: No flights from Mumbai Airport till 7 PM on Wednesday

Cyclone Nisarga which hit Maharashtra with heavy rain and wind speeds of over 100 kmph on Wednesday afternoon has also affected flights in the area. Amid heavy rainfall and strong winds, the Mumbai airport has temporarily halted flight services.

From 2:30 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday no flights would take off or land at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, officials said.

"The airport witnessed a runway excursion earlier today with Fed Ex flight 5033 arriving from Bengaluru. The aircraft was towed away from the runway, no disruption caused," news agency ANI quoted the Airport's PRO to add.