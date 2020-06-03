Watch: Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall along Mumbai coast

The IMD had earlier predicted that cyclone Nisarga will make landfall between 1 pm to 4 pm today at the northern coast of Maharashtra.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with the local authorities, have been conducting evacuation operations since Wednesday morning. Several schools have been turned into temporary shelters.

"A total of 13,541 people have been evacuated to safer places in the district," said Nidhi Chaudhary, Raigad Collector.

Several NDRF teams have been deployed across the state to facilitate the evacuation operations.

(with inputs from ANI)