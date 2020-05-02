After being panned for saying Doordarshan considers India 'Hindu Rashtra', Yashwant Sinha hits out at 'Bhakts'

On Saturday, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha hit out at 'Bhakts' and said that for him the Constitution of India is supreme and he shall defend it till his last breath.

Sinha said that "Bhakts" abused him for his previous tweet on Hindu Rashtra. He wrote, "My tweet of yesterday on Hindu Rashtra on DD has so far 7900 likes, 1,800 retweets and 3,400 comments, most of them abusive. I want to tell the Bhakts I am as good a Hindu as any, but for me the Constitution of India is supreme and I shall defend it till last breath."