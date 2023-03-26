 Rahul Gandhi updates Twitter bio to 'Dis'Qualified MP' two days after losing LS membership
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRahul Gandhi updates Twitter bio to 'Dis'Qualified MP' two days after losing LS membership

Rahul Gandhi updates Twitter bio to 'Dis'Qualified MP' two days after losing LS membership

Gandhi added the 'disqualification' to his social media account which is followed by 23 million people.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi updates Twitter bio to 'Dis'Qualified MP' two days after losing LS membership | (ANI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi, former MP for Wayanad, on Sunday updated his Twitter bio to include 'Dis'Qualified MP' in his profile after being disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP.

This act followed his conviction in a 2019 defamation case by a Surat court. Gandhi added the 'disqualification' to his social media account which is followed by 23 million people. The Congress party launched a day-long satyagraha protesting his disqualification on the same day.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified earlier on Friday

Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as member of Lok Sabha a day after conviction in Modi surname defamation case. Gandhi scion who represents Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala was disqualified under provisions of Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of Representation of the People Act.

In the notification, it was stated that Gandhi was disqualified consequently after he was convicted to two years in jail by the Surat Court's Chief Judicial Magistrate in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

He had made a remark on all thieves sharing the same last name 'Modi'.

"Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," the notification read.

Read Also
Watch: 'I'm disqualified because PM Modi is scared of my next speech on corrupt Adani', says Rahul...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: 3 injured after speeding truck rams into car, bike in Hosur; chilling video emerges

Tamil Nadu: 3 injured after speeding truck rams into car, bike in Hosur; chilling video emerges

'Akbar d grt': UP answer papers found smeared with internet lingo

'Akbar d grt': UP answer papers found smeared with internet lingo

Amid fresh spike in infections, India records 1,890 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Amid fresh spike in infections, India records 1,890 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Rahul Gandhi updates Twitter bio to 'Dis'Qualified MP' two days after losing LS membership

Rahul Gandhi updates Twitter bio to 'Dis'Qualified MP' two days after losing LS membership

JP Nadda arrives in Bhopal, addresses BJP workers before joining Modi's 'Mann ki baat'

JP Nadda arrives in Bhopal, addresses BJP workers before joining Modi's 'Mann ki baat'