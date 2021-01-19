'Advisable not to take the vaccine if...': Bharat Biotech warns those with medical conditions to avoid getting Covaxin shot

Amid reports of side effects, Bharat Biotech on Tuesday issued a set of cautionary guidelines and asked people who are immuno-compromised or on medication that affects their immune system to avoid getting the Covaxin shot.

According to the fact sheet posted on Bharat Biotech's website, it is advisable not to take the vaccine if a person has allergies, fever, or a bleeding disorder or is on a blood thinner.

It also said that pregnant and breastfeeding women too should avoid taking Covaxin. Those who are immune-compromised or on medication that affects the immune system, and those who have received another COVID-19 vaccine should also not take Bharat Biotech's vaccine, the company said.

So who can get Covaxin shots?

Bharat Biotech in the fact sheet said CDSCO has authorised restricted use of its vaccine under clinical trial mode.

"Individuals who are prioritised under the public health program[me] of the ministry of health and family welfare, will be covered under this endeavour. Informing the individuals about the offer for vaccination with Covaxin will rest with the respective government program[me] officials. Those offered Covaxin at pre-specified booths will have the options to receive or reject administration of the vaccine," the fact sheet said.