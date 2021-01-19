'Advisable not to take the vaccine if...': Bharat Biotech warns those with medical conditions to avoid getting Covaxin shot

Amid reports of side effects, Bharat Biotech on Tuesday issued a set of cautionary guidelines and asked people who are immuno-compromised or on medication that affects their immune system to avoid getting the Covaxin shot.
According to the fact sheet posted on Bharat Biotech's website, it is advisable not to take the vaccine if a person has allergies, fever, or a bleeding disorder or is on a blood thinner.
It also said that pregnant and breastfeeding women too should avoid taking Covaxin. Those who are immune-compromised or on medication that affects the immune system, and those who have received another COVID-19 vaccine should also not take Bharat Biotech's vaccine, the company said.
So who can get Covaxin shots?
Bharat Biotech in the fact sheet said CDSCO has authorised restricted use of its vaccine under clinical trial mode.
"Individuals who are prioritised under the public health program[me] of the ministry of health and family welfare, will be covered under this endeavour. Informing the individuals about the offer for vaccination with Covaxin will rest with the respective government program[me] officials. Those offered Covaxin at pre-specified booths will have the options to receive or reject administration of the vaccine," the fact sheet said.
The fact sheet also listed the potential side effects of Covaxin—pain, swelling or itching where the recipient has been injected, body ache, headache, fever, malaise, weakness, rashes, nausea, and vomiting.
"Additionally, there is a slight chance that Covaxin could cause a severe allergic reaction. For this reason, your vaccination provider will ask you to stay back for 30 minutes after each dose at the place you received your vaccine for monitoring," said Bharat Biotech.
The Union Health Ministry on Monday said a total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19, and 580 adverse events following immunisation have been reported in the country.
Addressing a press briefing, Manohar Agnani, additional secretary in the Ministry of Health, said 1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 25 states and union territories till 5 pm on Monday.
"A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have been vaccinated till today (till 5 pm on Monday) through 7,704 sessions, as per the provisional reports," the ministry said.
Of the 1,48,266 beneficiaries who were administered the vaccine on Monday, 8,656 were from Bihar, 1,822 from Assam, 36,888 from Karnataka, 7,070 from Kerala, 6,665 from Madhya Pradesh, 7,628 from Tamil Nadu, 10,352 from Telangana, 11,588 from West Bengal, and 3,111 from Delhi.
