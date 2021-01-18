Covid-19 vaccination in Maharashtra to be held on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

Finally, the uncertainty over the resumption of the vaccination drive was over as authorities announced the drive will restart from Tuesday at 285 centres in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who reviewed the vaccination campaign preparations, announced that the drive will be held four days a week on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

After its launch on January 16, the state had not planned a vaccination drive on January 17 and 18. The state government had raised issues pertaining to technical hitches in Co-WIN app with the union health ministry and they are being sorted out.

Thackeray interacted with the Divisional Commissioners, Collectors, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officers through video conferencing and took stock of the situation. He inquired about the Co-WIN app for the registration of vaccinations. Some district collectors, in the meeting, suggested speeding up the functioning of this app. In his reply, CM said the suggestion will be passed on to the Central government.

CM further said that health workers who register on the Co-WIN app should be vaccinated. In the meantime, if someone experiences adverse effects such as fever, muscle aches after vaccination, they should be treated appropriately. "If serious symptoms are found, take extra care of them," he added.

"District surgeons, health officers, health workers should be vaccinated. This will help to spread a positive message in the community," he noted.

Moreover, the Chief Minister said that immunity develops 14 days after taking two doses of the vaccine. "Therefore, even after vaccination, the rules for COVID-19 prevention must be followed by all," he added.

Public Health Department Principal Secretary Dr. Pradeep Vyas said that the target is to vaccinate 100 health employees per day per centre.