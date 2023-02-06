Adani vs Hindenburg: Opposition leaders protest outside Parliament; to move adjournment motion in both Houses

Opposition leaders protst | ANI

The Opposition parties led by the grand old party Congress, on Monday, decided to ask for an adjournment motion in both Houses of Parliament and that they want to discuss Adani vs Hindenburg controversy.

The parties including DMK and Shiv Sen [UBT] met in Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament. They met to chalk out strategy on Adani vs Hindenburg and other issues.

"We demand discussion on our notices (in Parliament), we're ready for a detailed discussion. We want it to be taken up first. Ready to speak on President's Address & we give it its due importance. But first priority is that PM Modi give a reply on this issue," said Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition.

MPs give suspension, adjournment notices

Earlier today many Congress, Community Party of India (Marxist) and Telanagana Rashtra Samiti [Now Bharat Rashtra Samiti) moved adjournment and suspension of business notices in both Houses of the Parliament.

Congress MPs Dr Syed Naseer, Pramod Tiwari & Dr Amee Yajnik and CPI (M) MPs Elamaram Kareem, Binoy Viswam and BRS MP P K Keshava Rao gave notices in Rajya Sabha.

Delhi | Opposition parties - Congress, DMK, NCP, BRS, JD(U), SP, CPM, CPI, Kerala Cong(Jose Mani), JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD & Shiv Sena meet in LoP Mallikarjun Kharge’s Chamber in Parliament Building to chalk out a strategy on Adani-Hindenburg & other issues.



(Video: AICC) pic.twitter.com/2z6ubrMB5J — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

Subsequently, Congress MP Manickam Tagore and BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao gave similar notices in the Lok Sabha.

Opposition protests outside Parliament

The Opposition parties have staged a demonstration on Monday outside the Parliament House to demand a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group, souces said.

Earlier on Friday, the Congress and 16 opposition parties demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Hindunberg report against the Adani Group, alleging a scam.

Adani vs Hindenburg controversy

The New York-based short seller Hindenburg on January 24 made a report public which claimed that Adani Group had weak business fundamentals; accused the firm that it was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud among many others.

The report trigerred a row in India leading to plummeting stock prices of the Adani Group, de-listing from Dow and Jones sustainability indices and what not. It also brought the company under scanner.

Gautam Adani's half wealth goes in a flash

Congress to launch countrywide protest

Congress had earlier said that they will be protesting in front of LIC office and State Bank of India branches today to protest against the alleged scam by Adani as both LIC and SBI have given loan to the firm.

