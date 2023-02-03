e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani vs Hindenburg: Govt distances itself from row, says 'we have nothing to do with the matter'

Adani vs Hindenburg: Govt distances itself from row, says 'we have nothing to do with the matter'

Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the opposition is raising the issue because they have no other issue to raise

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Adani vs Hindenburg: Govt distances itself from row, says 'we have nothing to do with the matter' | Image: FPJ
Follow us on

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, on US-based research firm Hindenburg's allegations against the Adani Group, said that the government has nothing to do with the matter.

Joshi said that the opposition is raising the issue because they have no other issue to raise.

Ruckus over Adani row

Earlier today, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha session was adjourned after sloggenering and ruckus over Adani row. The session in Lok Sabha is adjourned till 2 pm while the Rajya Sabha session is adjourned till 2:30 pm.

The Congress MP Manickam Tagore had given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani row.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, BRS MP K Keshava Rao, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari and MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareen and Mallikarjun Kharge had given suspension of Business notince under rule 267 to discuss the issue of investment by LIC, SBI, Public Sector Bank and other financial institutions in Adani Group post the release of Hindenburg report.

Read Also
Budget Session: Parliament proceedings of both Houses adjourned amid ruckus over Adani row
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Bank of Baroda net profit jumps at Rs 4,305.66 cr; Divi's Laboratories net...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Bank of Baroda net profit jumps at Rs 4,305.66 cr; Divi's Laboratories net...

Mumbai-based Gowardhan milk to now cost Rs 56

Mumbai-based Gowardhan milk to now cost Rs 56

Adani vs Hindenburg: Govt distances itself from row, says 'we have nothing to do with the matter'

Adani vs Hindenburg: Govt distances itself from row, says 'we have nothing to do with the matter'

WATCH: Bill Gates turns chef to prepare rotis in viral video

WATCH: Bill Gates turns chef to prepare rotis in viral video

BruntWork believes the Philippines' outsourcing industry is a leader in global growth

BruntWork believes the Philippines' outsourcing industry is a leader in global growth