Adani vs Hindenburg: Govt distances itself from row, says 'we have nothing to do with the matter'

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, on US-based research firm Hindenburg's allegations against the Adani Group, said that the government has nothing to do with the matter.

Joshi said that the opposition is raising the issue because they have no other issue to raise.

Ruckus over Adani row

Earlier today, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha session was adjourned after sloggenering and ruckus over Adani row. The session in Lok Sabha is adjourned till 2 pm while the Rajya Sabha session is adjourned till 2:30 pm.

The Congress MP Manickam Tagore had given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani row.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, BRS MP K Keshava Rao, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari and MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareen and Mallikarjun Kharge had given suspension of Business notince under rule 267 to discuss the issue of investment by LIC, SBI, Public Sector Bank and other financial institutions in Adani Group post the release of Hindenburg report.

