Budget Session: Parliament proceedings of both Houses adjourned amid ruckus over Adani row

Gautam Adani | File pic

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha session on Friday was adjourned after sloggenering and rucas over Adani Group row. The session in Lok Sabha is adjourned till 2 pm while the Rajya Sabha session is adjourned till 2:30 pm.

The issue started after US-based Hindenburg Research released a report accusing Adani Group of stock manipulation.

The Congress MP Manickam Tagore had given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani Group row.

Read Also Adani Enterprises shares to be removed from Dow Jones Sustainability Indices: Report

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, BRS MP K Keshava Rao, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari and MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareen and Mallikarjun Kharge had given suspension of Business notince under rule 267 to discuss the issue of investment by LIC, SBI, Public Sector Bank and other financial institutions in Adani Group post the release of Hindenburg report.

Adani vs Hindenburg report

After the release of the report, Adani Group has been in a tug of war with the short sellers, but this has not helped the company as most of the company's shares have been in the negative.

Adani stocks in trouble

While S&P Dow Jones has said that it would remove Adani Enterprises from its sustainability indices from February 7, 2023, the NSE has put Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Ambuja Cements under the framework of surveillance measures as of today.