Adani Enterprises shares to be removed from Dow Jones Sustainability Indices: Report

Hindenburg replies to Adani's 413 page response: Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism | File

Trouble seems to be mounting for Adani Group since the Hindenburg report's release. In latest, Adani Enterprises will be removed from S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices before their opening on February 7, according to a report by Mint.

In a statement, they said that Adani Enterprises will be removed from the indices following a media and stakeholder analysis triggered by allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

Read the statement below:

PM

Adani Enterprises' removal from the Dow Jones comes a day after National Stock Exchange put three stocks of the Adani Group-- Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements--under the additional surveillance measure from today, February 3.

Adani Group has been in focus since a report from Hindenburg Research which alleged that the group was involved in improper use of offshore tax havens.

The group also called off their FPO valued at Rs 20,000 crore despite achieving full subscription. Gautam Adani said going ahead with it would not have been "morally correct" after their stock prices dipped.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)