Adani Group Under Probe In Tamil Nadu Over Import Of Coal

The Adani group has come under probe in Tamil Nadu following allegations of irregularities in tender conditions and import of coal which caused a loss to the State exchequer.

Official sources said the Government has cleared the registration of a preliminary inquiry by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) to investigate allegations of irregularities in the import of coal for the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (TANGEDCO), a State owned power utility. The sanction for registering the preliminary inquiry was given under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint from an anti-corruption activist agency Arappor Iyakkam.

This development comes a month after the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project alleged the Adani Global Pte Ltd, had overcharged TANGEDCO for 25 consignments of coal between January and October 2014.

The Arappor Iyakkam had alleged that there was massive corruption in the import of coal involving TANGEDCO officials, Adani Global Pte Ltd and others to the tune of Rs. 6,066 crore between 2012 and 2016. The organisation had filed complaints in 2018 and 2019 but the DVAC had not registered any case. Last year it had written to Chief Minister M K Stalin to take action and cited the CAG report which pointed to irregularities.

Acting on this, now the Government has sanctioned a probe, sources said.