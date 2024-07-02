Coal Production Ramped Up 8% And Offtake Increased 6% In Q1 | Representative Image/ File

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, Coal India Limited (CIL) exceeded its target of 189.2 million metric tons of coal produced, with an 8 per cent growth in coal production, the company announced in a statement on Monday.

In comparison to the same quarter in FY'24, the company's output rose by 13.8 million metric tons, and all seven of its producing subsidiaries saw positive growth, according to the statement.

Additionally, 'Coal India' Ltd. reported that from April to June 2024, its supplies increased by 6 per cent to 198.4 million metric tons, with a notable increase in supplies to the power and non-power sectors.

According to the company, its coal loading experienced robust growth, averaging 367.2 rakes per day, representing a 10.3 per cent yearly increase.

coal inventory

At CIL's pitheads, higher production and loading led to a significant increase in coal inventory, reaching 81.5 million metric tons, offering enough buffer to handle any unexpected spike in demand, the company said.

The miner increased its supplies to coal-fired plants during a period of rising national demand for electricity. In Q1 FY'25, the company recorded a 4 per cent growth to 160 million metric tons, an increase of 6 million metric tons year over year.

Coal offtake (April–June)

According to the company, CIL's off-take to thermal power plants was 154 million metric tons during the same period in FY 2024.

Furthermore, CIL's supplies to the non-power sector saw a 16 percent growth in Q1 FY25, reaching an all-time high of 38.4 million metric tons. This sector received 33 million metric tons between April and June of 2023. According to the statement, the growth in June 2024 alone was 23 per cent, or 13.4 million metric tons.