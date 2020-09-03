Account linked to PM Narendra Modi's personal website hacked: Here's what we know so far

The Twitter account, which updates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website and mobile app was hacked by an unknown group, the social media giant confirmed on Thursday.

After the account hack, a series of tweets asking its followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency were posted from the account. The account, which has 2.5 million followers, with the handle narendramodi_in has been restored and the malicious tweets are deleted. A screengrab showed that hackers had put out a tweet proclaiming they had taken over the account.

“Yes this account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall (sic),” read one of the tweets posted on the account.

"I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19, Now India begin with cryptocurrency, Kindly Donate eth to 0xae073DB1e5752faFF169B1ede7E8E94bF7f80Be6 (sic)," read another tweet.