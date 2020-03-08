'Absolute encroachment on personal liberty': Allahabad HC pulls up UP govt after Yogi puts up banners of CAA protesters

Days after Uttar Pardesh's Yogi Adityanath-led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government put up banners with photographs and addresses of the people who protested the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Allahabad High Court has slammed the government's move calling it "highly unjust" and "absolute encroachment on personal liberty of individuals".

On Sunday morning, the Chief Justice had called the district magistrate and police commissioner of Lucknow at 10 am. The court commented that the move to put up hoardings is highly unjust and an absolute encroachment on the personal liberty of individuals. The court has deferred the hearing to 3 pm, with the anticipation that the state would take “corrective action” by then.