'Absolute encroachment on personal liberty': Allahabad HC pulls up UP govt after Yogi puts up banners of CAA protesters

Days after Uttar Pardesh's Yogi Adityanath-led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government put up banners with photographs and addresses of the people who protested the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Allahabad High Court has slammed the government's move calling it "highly unjust" and "absolute encroachment on personal liberty of individuals".
On Sunday morning, the Chief Justice had called the district magistrate and police commissioner of Lucknow at 10 am. The court commented that the move to put up hoardings is highly unjust and an absolute encroachment on the personal liberty of individuals. The court has deferred the hearing to 3 pm, with the anticipation that the state would take “corrective action” by then.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also lashed out at the Yogi governement on Sunday. She said that UP's BJP government has started thinking themselves above the constitution made by Babasaheb Ambedkar. She wrote in Hindi, "The attitude of the BJP government of UP is such that the head of the government and the officials following his footsteps have started thinking themselves above the constitution made by Babasaheb Ambedkar."
"The High Court has told the government that you are not above the Constitution. Your accountability will be fixed," she added.
Earlier, the UP govt in Lucknow put up roadside banners with photographs of people asked to pay compensation for damage to public property during anti-CAA protests, triggering outrage among those being named and shamed.
The banners came up at major road crossings in Lucknow late on Thursday night on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official said.
They bear photographs, names and addresses of those accused of vandalism during protests in December against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
(With inputs from PTI)
