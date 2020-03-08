From Malvika Iyer to Arifa Jan: What women who took over PM Modi's social media handle had to say

On the ocassion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over his social media handles to women with inspirational stories. Each of these seven women gave strong messages for others to practice and follow.
1. Sneha Mohandoss: Inspired by her mother, Sneha started an initiative called Foodbank India. The 23-year-old said that she work with volunteers, many of whom are outside India, to work towards eradicating hunger. Mohandoss also said that she initiated activities like mass cooking, cooking marathons and breastfeeding awareness drives. In order to make this planet a hunger-free one, Sneha urged everyone to feed atleast one needy person.
2. Malvika Iyer: A bomb survivor when she was 13-years-old, Iyer said that giving up is never an option, forget your limitations and take on the world with confidence and hope. She added that we need to sensitize young minds about discriminatory attitudes and show people with disabilities as role models instead of showing them as weak and dependent.
3. Arifa Jan: Having employed 25 Kashmiri artisans, Arifa Jan from Kashmir said that her first business activity was participating in an exhibition of handmade items in New Delhi. She added that the Prime Minister's gesture has boosted her morale and it'll help her to work even harder. Sending out a strong message, Arifa said that it is important for more women to focus on becoming self-reliant and help other women.
4. Kalpana Ramesh: Go Green Water Champion- Kalpana- stressed on the importance of water for our future generations. She said that we must contribute by using water responsibly, harvesting rainwater, saving lakes, recycling used water and creating awareness. The Hyderabad-based architect added that we can bring a change in the communities with collective action on how we manage water resources.
5. Vijaya Pawar: Working in Banjara handicraft for the last two decades, Vijaya Pawar from Maharashtra showcased the Gormati art through PM's Twitter handle. She said that Modi has not only encouraged her but also provided financial assistance. Pawar added that she is completely dedicated to the protection of Gormati art.
6. Kalaveti Devi: Responsible for building more than 4,000 toilets in villages in and around Kanpur, Kalavati Devi said that her message to the country's sisters, daughters and daughters-in-law is that sincere efforts to take society forward never fail. She urged women to get out, to achieve your goal and don't look back.
7. Veena Devi: Also known as "Mushroom Mahila" for cultivating mushorooms in the Maoist-affected Belhar block of Munger, the 43-year-old Veena Devi have helped farmers in improving their economic condition. She said that the women should get out, work yourself and then see how good it feels.
