From Malvika Iyer to Arifa Jan: What women who took over PM Modi's social media handle had to say

On the ocassion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over his social media handles to women with inspirational stories. Each of these seven women gave strong messages for others to practice and follow.

1. Sneha Mohandoss: Inspired by her mother, Sneha started an initiative called Foodbank India. The 23-year-old said that she work with volunteers, many of whom are outside India, to work towards eradicating hunger. Mohandoss also said that she initiated activities like mass cooking, cooking marathons and breastfeeding awareness drives. In order to make this planet a hunger-free one, Sneha urged everyone to feed atleast one needy person.