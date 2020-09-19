Abhishek Banerjee sends legal notice to Babul Supriyo demanding withdrawal of tweet

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has sent a legal notice to BJP MP Babul Supriyo demanding withdrawal of his tweet attacking him and his party's chief West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Banerjee, who is also the national president of All India Trinamool Youth Congress, said these comments were also against the state government at large.
He was referring to the tweet on September 18 which also has a video with it.
“By a slip of the tongue, the truth has come out. I'm not even surprised that this remains among the posted videos because the people who have shot it are so strongly associated with Didi's inhuman TMC and their misdeeds that they could not catch this accidentally revealed truth. #TMChhi” Supriyo said in the tweet.
Banerjee, in his legal notice said, “The narration contained in your tweet is false to your knowledge, fake and distorted with the intent to instigate the supporters of my client and that of the Hon’able Chief Minister, against my client.”
Banerjee also accused Supriyo of cropping and posting a video to support the claim. The TMC MP has also threatened Supriyo with civil and criminal action if instant cognizance is not taken by the BJP MP and rectified.
Surpiyo on the other hand put out a tweet in Bengali to reply to the legal notice. He shared the dictionary meanings of the words to clarify for those who were disecting his post and the video shared.
