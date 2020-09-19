Abhishek Banerjee sends legal notice to Babul Supriyo demanding withdrawal of tweet

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has sent a legal notice to BJP MP Babul Supriyo demanding withdrawal of his tweet attacking him and his party's chief West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee, who is also the national president of All India Trinamool Youth Congress, said these comments were also against the state government at large.

He was referring to the tweet on September 18 which also has a video with it.

“By a slip of the tongue, the truth has come out. I'm not even surprised that this remains among the posted videos because the people who have shot it are so strongly associated with Didi's inhuman TMC and their misdeeds that they could not catch this accidentally revealed truth. #TMChhi” Supriyo said in the tweet.