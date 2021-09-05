Abhishek Banerjee flies to Delhi to appear before ED in coal scam case, says will commit 'suicide' if corruption proved

Kolkata: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to be present before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday over his alleged connection in the coal scam.

Before boarding the flight to New Delhi Abhishek claimed that he is being framed by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) as the saffron camp plays ‘vindictive politics’.

“I have time and again said that the BJP, which is failing to beat TMC politically, is trying to frame TMC leaders. If anyone can show I am connected with any financial scam then I will commit suicide. TMC will not spineless”, said Abhishek.

The TMC MP also alleged that 'those who are seen taking money on camera are not being arrested'.

“The BJP central leaders can decide their own media and venue and on record I can show them the scams that the BJP did in the last seven years. If I fail, I will leave politics,” said Abhishek.

Notably, Abhishek’s wife Rujira Banerjee was also summoned by the ED to the national capital on September 1 but citing pandemic Rujira had written a letter to ED requesting them to quiz her in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya claimed that the BJP doesn’t play ‘vindictive politics’.

It is pertinent to mention that on February 21 morning, A CBI team visited TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence and summoned Abhishek’s wife Rujira Narula and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir over alleged connection in the coal scam.

After quizzing Rujira, the CBI officials said that they are not satisfied with her reply.

“Rujira ignored most of the questions stating that she wasn’t aware of the developments. Though we have done a video recording of the entire session and will now match with her sister Menka Gambhir’s statements”, the CBI sources had said. The CBI has also sent letters to the officials of the banks in Thailand and London where money was allegedly sent.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 07:53 PM IST