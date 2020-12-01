Abhay Bharadwaj, BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, dies of COVID-19; PM Modi, President condole demise

BJP MP from Gujarat Abhay Bharadwaj died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a Chennai hospital, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of the MP from his home state.
"Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Shri Abhay Bharadwaj Ji was a distinguished lawyer and remained at the forefront of serving society. It is sad we have lost a bright and insightful mind, passionate about national development. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.
President of India Ram Nath Kovind also conveyed his condolences, noting that Bharadwaj was "an eminent lawyer and had an unwavering commitment to social upliftment and development".
Bharadwaj (66) was a prominent lawyer and was elected to Rajya Sabha in June 20 this year on BJP's ticket.
He tested coronavirus positive on August 31, after attending party meetings and a roadshow in Rajkot.
Bharadwaj was admitted at a Covid hospital on the campus of the government-run Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital in Rajkot and was put on artificial lung support. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.
A team of senior doctors later flew to Rajkot and on their suggestion, Bharadwaj was put on extraporeal membrane oxygenation therapy to improve his oxygen saturation levels, a doctor said.
With his death, Gujarat has lost two Rajya Sabha members within in a week, with veteran Congress leader and Treasurer Ahmed Patel succumbing on November 26.
Former Gujarat Congress chief Arjun Modhwadia also expressed anguish over the death of Bharadwaj.
"Condolences to grieving family of recently elected RS MP from Gujarat Shri Abhay Bharadwaj ji @BharadwajAbhay It is indeed unfortunate for people of Gujarat to have lost another voice and representation in the Rajya Sabha. May the departed soul find peace in Almighty's Heaven," he tweeted.
