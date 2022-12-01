AAP minister Satyendar Jain's masseur turns out to be a 'Ghodiwala'

AAP minister Satyendra Jain receives massage inside Tihar jail. | Twitter

New Delhi: Delhi's jailed minister Satyendar Jain was getting a massage from Rinku, a POCSO accused who also used to provide Ghodi (mare service) during marriages. Rinku told the officials that under fear of punishment he turned masseur for Jain.

A part of the document has been accessed by IANS in which it has been written that a 'ghodiwala' was giving massage to Jain.

"During recording of the statement of Rinku, he elaborated that he never got any training either in masseur work or for doing physiotherapy and that his main profession was to provide Ghodi (Mare) services during marriage functions. When asked why he did not refuse to obey the instructions of the jail officials for giving a massage to Jain when it was not a part of his duties Rinku replied that he had to obey the instructions of the jail administration due to the fear that he would otherwise be punished. He told that it is only under this fear that he had to comply with their instructions," read the ED's document.

A few videos of Jain had gone viral on social media in which he could be seen getting a massage and luxurious facilities inside the Tihar jail. The ruling AAP had said that Jain was getting physiotherapy as recommended by the doctors.

Later the Tihar authorities confirmed the masseur was not a physiotherapist but an accused in a POCSO case. During the ED's questioning he confessed that he is a 'Ghodiwala' who is hired by the groom's family during a marriage.

Jain is currently lodged in Tihar jail. The CCTV footage of his cell has gone viral.

The matter: The ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of the CBI's FIR lodged against various suspects including Udai Shanker Awasthi, MD IFFCO, Pankaj Jain, promoter of Jyoti Trading Corporation and Rare Earth Group, Dubai, Amarendra Dhari Singh and others. Satyendar Jain was also made an accused in the matter.