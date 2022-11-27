AAP leader Satyendar Jain's VVIP treatment in jail continues, new video shows housekeeping services cleaning his cell |

A new CCTV video has emerged of housekeeping services going on in the cell of jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain. Later, he can also be seen interacting with people in his cell.

#WATCH | CCTV video emerges of housekeeping services going on in the cell of jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain. Later, he can also be seen interacting with people in his cell. pic.twitter.com/tw17pF5CTQ — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

Earlier CCTV footage of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain had emerged from Tihar Jail in which the Aam Aadmi Party leader was seen in conversation with some people, including the Jail superintendent Ajit Kumar who is currently under suspension.

In the purported videos sourced from Tihar Jail, Jain can been seen lying on his bed and Ajit Kumar is seated on a chair nearby while the pair apparently seem to be having a conversation. Kumar was suspended as Tihar Jail Superintendant on November 14 for allegedly providing special treatment to the Delhi minister.

Court says Jain got preferential treatment

A Delhi court on Saturday stated that the Tihar jail records prima facie showed that its officials earlier were providing preferential treatment to Satyendar Jain by providing fruits and vegetables.

It also said that the loss of weight of Satyender Jain is on account of him not consuming regular food and the Tihar Jail administration is not responsible for the same.