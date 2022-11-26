Tihar jail provided preferential treatment to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain: Court | File Photo

A Delhi court on Saturday stated that the Tihar jail records prima facie showed that its officials earlier were providing preferential treatment to Satyendar Jain by providing fruits and vegetables.

It also said that the loss of weight of Satyender Jain is on account of him not consuming regular food and the Tihar Jail administration is not responsible for the same.

Court dismisses Satyendar Jain's plea seeking special food items according to religious belief

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a plea by jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain seeking direction to Tihar officials to provide him special food items according to his religious beliefs.

Special judge Vikas Dhull dismissed the application noting the jail administration's submission that no special facility is provided to any prisoner and Jain was allowed to avail all facilities under law, like other inmates.

The application had also sought a direction to the prison officials to immediately conduct the minister's medical check-up.

It had alleged that Jain was not being provided basic food and medical facilities inside the prison.

The jail administration, however, had opposed the application, saying Jain was allowed to avail all facilities under law, like other prisoners.

Jain was arrested in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court had on November 17 refused bail to Jain and two others in the case.

He is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

BJP slams Satyendra Jain over new video, says it's "Tihar me AAP ka Darbar"

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday slammed AAP over the new video of its Delhi minister Satyendra Jain and termed it as "AAP ka darbar of Bhrashtachar".

A new video of Satyendra Jain has surfaced with now suspended Jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar in Tihar jail.

Shehzad said this was the third video in the series -- first AAP made a 'spa' in Tihar where Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain got a 'maalish' from a child rapist and AAP labelled it as physiotherapy.

Then he was served 5-course meal but he claimed he was being starved.

Now a video shows how he was allowed to hold a "darbar" inside jail, he added.