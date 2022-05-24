AAP has zero-tolerance policy against corruption: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after he sacks health minister Vijay Singla

After sacking Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla following corruption charges, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

Punjab's Anti-Corruption Branch also arrested the minister Vijay Singla following corruption allegations against him

Soeaking on the matter, CM Mann said, "Nobody knew about it, had I wanted it could have brushed it under the carpet. But I would have broken the trust of people who trusted me."

Further Mann said, "A case had come to my knowledge, a minister of my govt was demanding a 1% commission for every tender. I took it very seriously."

Mann also said, "I'm taking strict action against Vijay Sangla, he had indulged in corruption in his dept, he also confessed to it. AAP has zero-tolerance policy against corruption."

A case had come to my knowledge, a minister of my govt was demanding a 1% commission for every tender. I took it very seriously. Nobody knew about it, had I wanted it could have brushed it under the carpet. But I would have broken the trust of people who trusted me: Punjab CM pic.twitter.com/k4loYRashC — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022

"A case had come to my knowledge, a minister of my govt was demanding a 1% commission for every tender. I took it very seriously. Nobody knew about it, had I wanted it could have brushed it under the carpet. But I would have broken the trust of people who trusted me," Mann was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, in the year 2015, the Delhi Chief Minister had sacked one of his ministers in a corruption case, said the Punjab CMO.

"People have formed the government of Aam Aadmi Party with great expectations, and it is our duty to live up to that expectation," said Mann He further said that as long as "mother India has sons like Arvind Kejriwal and soldiers like Bhagwant Mann, the great war against corruption will continue".

"Arvind Kejriwal had made a promise that we would uproot corruption. There is no place for 1 per cent corruption," he said.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 02:37 PM IST