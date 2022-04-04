AAP has not been in power for 4 days and are raising controversial issues: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar as Punjab stakes claim on Chandigarh

While a fresh row has erupted between Haryana and Punjab over claiming Union Territory of Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that the issue should be resolved by sitting together and it cannot be passed unilaterally in Assembly.

Mr Khattar said, "Chandigarh issue should be resolved by sitting together, it's not something that can be passed unilaterally in Assembly."

"They've (AAP) not been in power for 4 days and are raising these controversial issues," the CM said further and claimed that there must be a hidden agenda behind this.

Amid the adoption of an unanimous resolution by the Punjab assembly to stake claim over Chandigarh, Haryana yesterday also announced to convene a day-long special session of the Vidhan Sabha on April 5.

A cabinet meeting was held on Sunday under the Chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. It was decided in the meeting that a special session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha will be called on April 5 at 11 a.m., an official statement said.

A letter in this regard will be sent to the Governor and the Speaker, it added.

"If they want to do something like this, they should first go to Supreme Court over resolving Satluj Yamuna Link Canal (SYL) issue. The Hindi-speaking areas were not given to Haryana, which delayed the rest of the issues. They should say that they are ready to give Hindi-speaking areas to Haryana," said Khattar, adding Chandigarh is and will remain the capital of both states.

Justifying further, he said Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh came into existence through the Punjab Reorganization Act passed in 1966.

The Punjab Assembly on April 1 unanimously adopted the resolution, moved by the leader of House and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, urging the Centre to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 07:02 PM IST