'Chandigarh was, is, and will remain Haryana's capital': CM Manohar Lal Khattar on resolution for transferring Chandigarh to Punjab

Amid the adoption of an unanimous resolution by the Punjab assembly to stake claim over Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that his government will not let Chandigarh go anywhere.

Notably, Haryana also has announced to convene a day-long special session of the Vidhan Sabha on April 5 over the longstanding dispute.

The Haryana CM confidently said that Chandigarh was, is, and will remain Haryana's capital

"We will not let Chandigarh go anywhere...Chandigarh was, is, and will remain Haryana's capital...As long as people of Haryana are with us, nothing can happen," Mr Khattar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A cabinet meeting was held earlier today under the Chairmanship of Manohar Lal Khattar. It was decided in the meeting that a special session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha will be called on April 5 at 11 a.m., an official statement said.

A letter in this regard will be sent to the Governor and the Speaker, it added.

Khattar has already condemned the Punjab assembly's resolution to transfer Chandigarh to the state.

"Condemnable. They (Punjab) should not have done this," Khattar told the media.

Justifying further, he said Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh came into existence through the Punjab Reorganization Act passed in 1966.

The Punjab Assembly on April 1 unanimously adopted the resolution, moved by the leader of House and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, urging the Centre to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab.

The House also implored the Central government to honour the principles of federalism enshrined in the Constitution and not to take any steps which may disturb the balance in the administration of Chandigarh and that of other common assets like the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

