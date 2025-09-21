 Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Launch Massive Anti-Terror Operation In Poonch After Suspicious Movement
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Launch Massive Anti-Terror Operation In Poonch After Suspicious Movement

Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Launch Massive Anti-Terror Operation In Poonch After Suspicious Movement

Security forces launched the cordon and search operation at Girjan Gali Tanh, Godriananad, Karru, Upper Banikhet, Nadiyan Dhok, Murrah and Nadily Sum in Surankote, Burie Mohalla, Jogi Mohalla, Jattan Mohalla Chajjla and Banola forest Balakote in Mendhar and Shahpur and Guntrian in Poonch.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Representation Image | ANI

Mendhar/Jammu: Security forces on Sunday launched a massive anti-terrorist operation covering over a dozens places in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district following information about suspicious movement, officials said.

Joint searches by the special operations group (SOG) of local police, CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles were underway in different areas under the jurisdiction of Surankote, Mendhar, Gursai, Poonch and Mandi police stations, they said.

Security forces launched the cordon and search operation at Girjan Gali Tanh, Godriananad, Karru, Upper Banikhet, Nadiyan Dhok, Murrah and Nadily Sum in Surankote, Burie Mohalla, Jogi Mohalla, Jattan Mohalla Chajjla and Banola forest Balakote in Mendhar and Shahpur and Guntrian in Poonch.

Read Also
'PM Modi’s GST Reform Historic Diwali Gift To Nation': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
article-image

The searches are also being carried out at Loharika, Sangiote and Gursai Morha in Gursai and Lower Sawjian and its adjoining area in Mandi, the officials said.

FPJ Shorts
UK PM Keir Starmer Recognises Palestinian Statehood Amid Gaza Conflict - VIDEO
UK PM Keir Starmer Recognises Palestinian Statehood Amid Gaza Conflict - VIDEO
Mumbra-Shil Demolitions: Local NGO Steps In To Support Residents, Challenge Builders And Thane Municipal Corporation
Mumbra-Shil Demolitions: Local NGO Steps In To Support Residents, Challenge Builders And Thane Municipal Corporation
Nariman Point To Mira-Bhayandar In Just 30 Minutes! Dahisar–Bhayandar Coastal Road Project Gets Green Light; Check Details Inside
Nariman Point To Mira-Bhayandar In Just 30 Minutes! Dahisar–Bhayandar Coastal Road Project Gets Green Light; Check Details Inside
'Influence On Umpires Unbelievable': Pakistan Fans Furious After Fakhar Zaman Declared Out In IND vs PAK Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video
'Influence On Umpires Unbelievable': Pakistan Fans Furious After Fakhar Zaman Declared Out In IND vs PAK Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video

They said there was no report of any arrest or recovery so far.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Launch Massive Anti-Terror Operation In Poonch After Suspicious...

Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Launch Massive Anti-Terror Operation In Poonch After Suspicious...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 21, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 21, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

H1B Visa Row: 'India’s Youth Can Achieve Global Standards Without Foreign Validation,' Says Union...

H1B Visa Row: 'India’s Youth Can Achieve Global Standards Without Foreign Validation,' Says Union...

'Before GST, Foreign Companies Found It Cheaper To Send Goods From Bengaluru To Hyderabad Via...

'Before GST, Foreign Companies Found It Cheaper To Send Goods From Bengaluru To Hyderabad Via...