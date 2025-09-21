H1B Visa Row: 'India’s Youth Can Achieve Global Standards Without Foreign Validation,' Says Union Education Minister | X/@dpradhanbjp

Chennai: Against the backdrop of the H1B visa fee hike row, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday asserted that India’s youth do not need validation from foreign shores, emphasizing that the country’s future lies in its own talent and innovation. Speaking at an event at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Pradhan stressed that, given the right opportunities, India’s young minds can achieve global standards without relying on foreign visas or external models.

Self-Reliance Over Visa Dependence

“I have confidence in the youth of our country. If they get opportunities, they can create global standards. I don’t want anybody’s visa or anybody’s model,” Pradhan said, addressing concerns over the recent hike in H1B visa fees by the US government and the ongoing discussion about the ‘brain drain to brain gain’ phenomenon.

Strength of India’s Education

The minister emphasized that India’s educational system and democratic framework provide everything needed for the country to thrive. “We are proud of our liberal democracy,” he said, reinforcing that India’s youth can forge their own path without following foreign models.

Rejecting China’s Model

Pradhan also rejected the notion of emulating China’s approach to higher education, particularly its reported move to bring back overseas students. “Certainly, China should not be a role model for India. We are proud of our liberal democracy,” he reiterated, stressing that India would chart its own course.

Innovation Beyond Elite Institutions

He reminded the audience that innovation is not exclusive to elite institutions like IITs, citing the success of India’s Chandrayaan mission, which was carried out by engineers from diverse educational backgrounds. “Great things are the monopoly of none,” Pradhan said.