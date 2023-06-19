Rajasthan: AAP, Congress Trade Verbal Volleys; MLAs Respond To Kejriwal's Potshots At Gehlot

AAP & Congress Lock Horns in Rajasthan: Kejriwal Takes Aim at Ashok Gehlot at Rally, Congress Protests | File pic

Jaipur: Amid efforts of uniting the opposition parties in the country, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are seen to be at loggerheads in Rajasthan. To sound the poll bugle in Rajasthan, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a big meeting in Sriganganagar on Sunday where Kejriwal made sharp attacks on Congress and CM Ashok Gehlot.

On the other hand, before this meeting, Youth Congress workers showed black flags to Kejriwal and after the meeting, the Congress had to hold a press conference to counter the allegations made by Kejriwal.

Poll promises by Mann & Kejriwal

The rally received a good response at Sriganganagar, a district adjoining Punjab, and it was the most successful public meeting of the party in Rajasthan to date.

In the rally, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised good governance in Rajasthan like Delhi and Punjab, and 300 units of free electricity.

He accused CM Gehlot of being hand-in-glove with former CM Vasundhara Raje and said that former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot got tired of demanding action on Vasundhara Raje, but Gehlot did not take action because he and Vasundhara Raje are one. "If you want a brother-sister government, then vote for BJP and Congress. If you want a corruption-free government with good education, then vote for us," said Kejriwal in the meeting.

Congress counters allegation of AAP

To counter the allegations, the ruling Congress held a press conference on Sunday night where its two MLAs Mahendra Chaudhary and Rohit Bohra gave point-by-point answers to Kejriwal's allegations and claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party would create a record of security forfeiture in Rajasthan.

Congress party's quick and strong response to Kejriwal is unprecedented as this is for the first time that Congress has formally countered the attacks of AAP, a party that got only 0.55 per cent of votes. Securities of all of its 142 candidates were forfeited in the last assembly elections.

Responding to the question regarding whether AAP is becoming a threat to the Congress in the state, the party spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said, "The Aam Aadmi Party does not exist in Rajasthan and we welcome the efforts of opposition unity, but if someone makes false statements and baseless allegations, then it becomes the duty of the party to counter them and that is why we have given a befitting reply to every allegation."

Notably, although the AAP is preparing to contest the election on all 200 assembly seats, it is focusing more on districts of North Rajasthan near Punjab and Haryana as the party is in a good position in both the states.