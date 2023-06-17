Rajasthan Congress To Follow Assam Formula In State Polls

Chittorgarh (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Congress is planning to implement Assam formula ahead of the state assembly polls. In Assam, the party had announced the name of candidates two months ahead of the poll.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while addressing the first executive body meeting of state Youth Congress in Jaipur, said that aspiring candidates expect to get tickets two months ahead of polls, like in Assam.

Gehlot emphasised that party would give tickets to winnable candidates as winning voters’ trust was a tough job.

He criticised the custom of Youth Congress leaders claiming tickets. Gehlot urged potential candidates to submit their names by taking part in the Youth Congress ticket polls.

He highlighted the achievements of the Youth Congress during COVID-19, specifically commending the Bhilwara model that received nation-wide praise. While expressing confidence in government's performance, Gehlot emphasised that the final decision rests with the public. He urged party leaders and workers to accept high command’s decision as not everyone would get ticket in the polls.

Many prominent leaders of the Rajasthan Youth Congress participated in the meeting and expressed their opinion.

