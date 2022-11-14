Aaftab Poonawalla sent to 5-day police custody for murdering and cutting girlfriend Shraddha into 35 pieces

e-Paper Get App
Aaftab murdered Shraddha when she started forcing him for marriage, said Delhi Police to the media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 02:36 PM IST
Accused Aftab Poonawalla, who allegedly killed his live-in partner, chopped her body into pieces and disposed them off in nearby areas, has been sent to 5-day police custody.

Earlier, Mehrauli Police solved a 6-month-old case and arrested one Aftab for killing one Shraddha, chopping her into pieces, and disposing of them. They fell in love while working in Mumbai and came here after their families' opposition. He murdered her when she started forcing him for marriage, said Delhi Police to the media.

Confession during investigation

During questioning, he confessed to the crime and said that they often fought as Shraddha was pressurizing him for marriage.

He strangled her and then chopped her body into 35 pieces, bought a refrigerator, and kept them in it, they said.

He threw the body parts to animals in the bushes of Chhattarpur, hoping they would eat it. He did this on a daily basis.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC including murder, and the police were further looking into it.

