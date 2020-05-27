A week after Cyclone Amphan, heavy rain, thunderstorm lashes Kolkata

On Wednesday evening, exactly a a week after Cylcone Amphan there was heavy rainfall in Kolkata. The thunderstorm also saw strong winds blowing across the city.

According to The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram, there have been reports of trees falling yet again in the capital city.

While West Bengal is still recovering from the Cyclone, this is likely to delay the restoration of electricity and other essential services in the city.

According to news updates posted on Twitter by Zee News' Pooja Mehta, the storm is likely to affect most of the districts in the state, including Kolkata, Murshidabad, Nadia, Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly for the next two to three hours.

Further details awaited.