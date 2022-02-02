A pro-capitalist Budget that has nothing to offer to farmers, MGNREGA workers: Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday termed the Union Budget 2022 "pro-capitalist" and alleged that it has been made keeping in mind the states going to polls only.

"This is a pro-capitalist Budget that has nothing to offer to farmers, MGNREGA workers, and SC/ST & OBC communities. This Budget has been prepared, keeping in view the ensuing Assembly elections," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said gifts received in the form of cryptocurrencies will also be taxed at the same rate.

Cryptocurrencies gifts will be taxed at the receiver's end.

"I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30 per cent. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except the cost of acquisition," Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister also announced that the Reserve Bank of India will issue a digital rupee in the next financial year.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, replacing her signature 'bahi khata', she opted to carry the documents in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 11:20 AM IST