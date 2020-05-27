9 motivational quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

On this day in 1964, India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly known as Chacha Nehru breathed his last. He died of cardiac arrest at the age of 75. He served as the Prime Minister of India from its independence in 1947 until his death.

The excerpt from "Tryst with Destiny", his famous inaugural address as the first Prime Minister of independent India on August 15 "when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom" is one of the most popular addresses in the Indian History.

On 28 May, Nehru was cremated at the Shantivan on the banks of the Yamuna. His last rites were witnessed by 1.5 million mourners who had flocked into the streets of Delhi and the cremation grounds.

Here are some of the motivational quotes by Nehru that inspire many, even years after his death.

“It is only too easy to make suggestions and later try to escape the consequences of what we say.”

“Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.”

“There is perhaps nothing so bad and as dangerous in life as fear.”